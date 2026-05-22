Farnham Town striker Sam Evans has signed a new one-year contract with the club until the end of the 2026-27 season.
Evans was a late addition to Farnham’s Isthmian League South Central Division title-winning squad in the 2024-25 season after joining from Slough Town for an undisclosed fee in March 2025, and made an instant impact scoring twice in four appearances to close out the campaign.
After being awarded the number nine shirt for the 2025-26 campaign, the 23-year-old was an important focal point for Farnham’s attack throughout the season, netting 14 goals and contributing six assists in 44 appearances and averaging fewer than 100 minutes of action for each goal involvement in his Farnham Town career.
“In my view, Sam has all the ability and potential to develop into a future Football League level player,” said Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson.
“Since he’s been with us, he’s been in and out of the team with little niggles here and there, but when he’s been fit and firing, he’s had a huge impact for us, as shown this season with his goal return.
“I’m expecting a big season from Sam next year and I’m looking forward to continuing to work with him.”
Farnham Town chairman Harry Hugo added: “As the first player bought for a transfer fee in Farnham Town history, we saw the potential for growth a player like Sam has, but needed the platform in order to do so.
“Over the past 12 months, Sam has continued to flash that potential while being a key asset in our attack. He’s got a rare combination of size, speed and strength and can be a ruthless finisher. He’s a total handful for opposing defenders.
“He’s of a great age and still has plenty of room to grow, and we’re thrilled he’ll continue to do so at Farnham Town.”
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