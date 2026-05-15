Farnham Town have confirmed that midfielder Joe Jackson is leaving the club this summer after a successful three-year spell at The Memorial Ground.
Jackson joined Farnham on the eve of the 2023-24 season and won three successive promotions with the club.
“I have the utmost respect and admiration for Joe as a player and as a person,” said Farnham manager Paul Johnson.
“We’ve been through a lot together. I chased Joe for months trying to get him to Farnham when I first came in, and I finally wore him down.
“I’m glad I didn’t take no for an answer, and I hope Joe feels the same way because these past three years have been so special for us both. We’ve achieved so much together.
“I signed Joe to play in midfield at first, but I knew he was capable of playing pretty much anywhere I asked him to. Over the past three years I pretty much have asked him to play everywhere except in goal, but I’m sure if I asked him to do it, he’d do it.
“To have a player so willing to give it their all when being asked to play a different position near enough every game is so valuable as a manager. He always delivered whatever was needed on the day, he’s never let me down.
“Joe’s such an intelligent young man and I believe he’s got a long future in the game as a player and potentially as part of a backroom setup if he pursues it. I hope our paths cross again one day in football because he’s one of the best guys I’ve worked with in my time in non-league.
“In the meantime, Joe is going to be a huge asset to his next club, and I wish him all the best with what comes next.”
Farnham chairman Harry Hugo added: “There aren’t enough words to surmise what Joe Jackson has done for Farnham Town over the past three years.
“Joe finally caved and took the plunge to join us on the eve of the 2023-24 season after we chased him that entire summer. I’d like to think he reflects on that moment as a good decision.
“To achieve three successive promotions from Step 5 to Step 2 is a pretty unthinkable feat in itself. To not only be one of the players who delivered that, but one of the key players at the heart of the success each and every year is even rarer.
“I’ll always think about Joe Jackson as a player who was willing to do whatever was asked of him in order to help the team. It can be forgotten he was signed as a midfielder, but injuries elsewhere meant we needed someone to fill in at centre-back, or right-back, or left-back, and Joe was always that someone.
“Whatever he was tasked with doing, Joe always stepped up to be counted on by his manager and his team-mates. His performances never wavered in doing so. He was a key, essential starter in three successive promotion-winning teams. He is a Farnham Town legend.
“It’s always sad when players leave, but Joe leaves with our best wishes. We’ll always be indebted to him for what he’s given us over the past three years, and he’s always going to be welcomed back fondly as a fan.”
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