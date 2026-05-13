Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson has signed a new contract with the club until the end of the 2027-28 season.
Johnson, who signed a two-year contract last summer, has agreed to extend that by a further year.
Farnham will play in the National League South in 2026-27 after beating Gloucester City 5-1 in the Southern League Premier South play-off final to achieve a third successive promotion under Johnson’s watch.
“Paul is the most important figure at the football club,” said Farnham chairman Harry Hugo.
“The success we have had over the past three years is beyond anything I truly believed was achievable when I first got involved at Farnham Town, and Paul’s been the driving force behind the on-field success we’ve enjoyed over that time.
“Critics on the outside are always quick to point at our resources, but in my view that’s incredibly reductive and doesn’t give Paul the credit he deserves for the job he’s done.
“This season has been the most challenging one we have had in terms of the on-field competition across the division.
“The way Paul has managed his squad, adapted the team tactically, game-planned meticulously for each opponent, juggled a gruelling schedule and ultimately delivered the results under pressure is nothing short of remarkable.
“Paul is the best person to work with. We talk every day about the team, the club, and the plans for the future.
“Paul helps bring a calming influence because I have the utmost trust and belief in him – and it helps that he continues to deliver the results. It makes him an incredibly easy and joyful person to work with.
“The job now is stabilising and establishing ourselves at Step 2, and there isn’t a better man in football than Paul in order to do that.”
Johnson added: “It goes without saying how much my family and I have loved every second of being involved at this club over the past few years. The success we’ve had will live with us forever.
“I was already committed for next season, but to be offered an extension by the club is something I’m truly grateful for as it shows the trust and belief they have in me.
“We continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible at Farnham Town, not just on the field but off it.
“I’m proud to be playing a part in the journey we’re on and I’m looking forward to making more memories in the future.”
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