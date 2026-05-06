Farnham Town midfielder Bobby-Joe Taylor has spoken of his delight after winning promotion in his first season at the club.
Taylor joined Farnham from National League South outfit Dorking Wanderers last summer and was on the scoresheet as Town thrashed Gloucester City 5-1 in the Southern League Premier South play-off final.
“Moments like this make me so happy about making that decision to join the club,” said Taylor.
“I had a long think about it when we first spoke and I just had this feeling – I genuinely did. I had this feeling it was the right club to come to.
“The ambition, speaking to Harry Hugo and everything about the club, it was like being at one home at Dorking and moving to another. That's exactly what it's been. It's a club like Dorking – I've got a lot of love for both.
“The likes of Owen Dean, Ryan Kinnane, Jack Dean, Joe Jackson, Kai Tanner, Darryl Sanders and Harry Cooksley, these boys have been with the club for a long time and that's what it's about.
“I feel like this is a moment for them for sure, but I'm immensely proud of the boys across the whole season. We've dug in, we've never given up and we've got a great attitude with great characters.
“We've picked ourselves up and moments like this are why you do it. This is what it's for.
“A special shout-out to Harry Hugo who drives it and is the driving force of this. What an incredible job he's done. A special mention for all the staff.
“I'm immensely proud of the players. For the fans, this is their moment. It's a brilliant day. What a feeling. I can't begin to explain it but I'm immensely proud and I'm so happy for everyone.
“Everyone has played their part. Everyone has dug in when we needed to. What I love about this is the attitude and mentality of everyone here. The boys roll their sleeves up. We dig in and we love playing football.
“I cannot tell you one bad player that's in that dressing room. There are no bad eggs. It's a family football club that comes together in moments like this. I'm buzzing.
“I'm immensely happy my family got to witness this. It's another moment for us to share. It's another promotion for me, so I'm absolutely delighted. It's history for the club.
“We just keep winning. The club's got more. It's going to be even better, so enjoy the moment, enjoy the rest and enjoy the ride. Next season's going to be a good one as well, I'm sure.
“Owen Dean is a phenomenal talent and incredible guy with a brilliant family, along with Jack Dean. Those brothers give absolutely everything for the badge and everything for the club.
“Ryan Kinnane is a superb captain and a superb leader. There’s also Harry Cooksley, Darryl Sanders and Joe Jackson. All these players have come in and been here for a long time. Honestly, I feel like this is a moment for them. They're going to play at Step 2 and are going to have brilliant careers.
“I'm happy to come in and contribute. Everyone has played their part throughout the season. It's not just a one-man band, it's everyone. This is a moment for everyone.”
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