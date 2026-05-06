Farnham Town chairman Harry Hugo has spoken of his delight after the club secured back-to-back-to-back promotions.
Town thrashed Gloucester City 5-1 in the Southern League Premier South play-off final at The Memorial Ground to seal a third successive promotion and a place in the National League South next season.
“There's no hiding from the fact we've got some big characters and brilliant players,” said Hugo.
“You hope lots of your big players step up to the big occasions.
“We were due a game where we obliterated a team, and unfortunately for Gloucester – who are a very good team – we were better than them. Our big players turned up.
“We'll get a lot of stick for lots of different things but to do back-to-back-to-back isn't about anything other than boys who give everything every single week and a club that's pulled together and a town that's come together around an amazing football club. I'm very privileged to be part of that.
“Owen Dean was fantastic, Jack Dean was fantastic, and I thought Harry Cooksley was phenomenal in midfield. A huge shout-out to Ryan Kinnane the skipper at the back, and Mike Eacott was brilliant, but Billy Clifford has got a hat-trick off the bench, Bobby-Joe Taylor has scored from 30 yards and Darryl Sanders has slotted in a penalty after 30 seconds of waiting for everyone else to calm down. He was the calmest man in the room.
“We're a very special group of people, and I mean that – the supporters, the backroom team and on the pitch. Special people make special things happen, and that's what we've done. It's a very special club.
“I didn't think this would happen this year. I really didn't. It's an incredible feat to go back-to-back. To go back-to-back-to-back, you just don't do it. Football clubs do not go three divisions on the trot. If they do they're special football clubs, and this is a special football club.
“I need to give a huge amount of credit to Paul Johnson and his management team. They continue to deliver and I'm very proud of everybody.
“It doesn't matter what level you're at, you do it for moments like that. These moments are very special. We've been very lucky, but these moments are very rare. There are very seasoned people that go through football that never experience days like this. We've had three on the trot.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.