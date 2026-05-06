“Owen Dean was fantastic, Jack Dean was fantastic, and I thought Harry Cooksley was phenomenal in midfield. A huge shout-out to Ryan Kinnane the skipper at the back, and Mike Eacott was brilliant, but Billy Clifford has got a hat-trick off the bench, Bobby-Joe Taylor has scored from 30 yards and Darryl Sanders has slotted in a penalty after 30 seconds of waiting for everyone else to calm down. He was the calmest man in the room.