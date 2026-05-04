Farnham Town sealed a third successive promotion and a place in the National League South with an emphatic 5-1 win at home to Gloucester City in the Southern League Premier South play-off final.
Second-half goals from Darryl Sanders, Billy Clifford (3) and Bobby-Joe Taylor fired Town to victory on a memorable day at The Memorial Ground and secured Step 2 football next season for the first time in the club’s history.
Town were quick out of the traps and had the first shot of the game in the opening minute when Taylor’s left-footed effort from just outside the box was tipped over the bar by Gloucester keeper Jared Thompson.
Farnham went close again a minute later when Jack Dean headed the ball back across goal to Sanders six yards out, but Sanders’ header went just over the bar.
Town had another opportunity on 14 minutes when Rhys Murphy got in behind Gloucester’s defence and flashed a left-footed effort across goal which was deflected behind for a corner.
Farnham went close again from the resulting corner when Taylor’s goalbound shot took a couple of deflections on its way wide of the target.
The visitors had their first shot on target of the afternoon in the 17th minute when Ed Williams slipped a pass through to Aaron Wildig, whose effort across goal was blocked by Town keeper Michael Eacott.
The Tigers had another opportunity two minutes later when Williams chopped onto his left foot and his low effort was well held by Eacott.
Gloucester went close again on 28 minutes when Kane Simpson received the ball in the box and fired a powerful shot goalwards which was smartly held by Eacott.
Farnham nearly took the lead in the 36th minute after an incisive attack. Jack Dean released Taylor down the right-hand channel, and Taylor played the ball inside to Owen Dean, who helped it on to Sanders, but Sanders’ low effort was comfortably held by Thompson.
The Tigers had a good chance on 42 minutes when Morgan Lewis’ corner picked out Hanks, who headed over the bar.
Hanks went close again a minute later when he cut inside from the left and his curling right-footed effort went just wide of the far post.
Farnham were quick out of the traps again at the start of the second half and nearly scored in the opening minute of the half when Murphy helped the ball to Sanders, whose shot was superbly saved by Thompson. Town managed to keep the attack alive and were awarded a penalty for handball in the aftermath by referee Robert Ablitt.
Sanders stepped up from the spot and clinically fired his 48th-minute penalty past Thompson into the left-hand corner of the net to give Farnham the lead.
Town nearly doubled their advantage on 52 minutes when Taylor’s free kick from the right was cleared to Sanders, whose acrobatic effort went over the bar.
Farnham had a golden opportunity to go 2-0 up two minutes later when Owen Dean played in Murphy, but he was denied by a superb recovery challenge from Kieran Thomas.
Town continued to push for a second and went close again in the 56th minute when Sanders drove across the box before hitting his right-footed effort back across goal just wide of the far corner.
Farnham continued to carve out chances and had another opportunity two minutes later when Owen Dean drove into the box and his right-footed effort just wide of the far post.
Farnham manager Paul Johnson made his first substitution of the afternoon in the 59th minute, with Clifford replacing Murphy.
Clifford made an immediate impact as Town got the second goal their second-half dominance deserved on 62 minutes after a free-flowing attack. Taylor got clear down the right-hand channel and cut the ball back to Sanders on the edge of the box, whose shot was parried away by Thompson straight to Clifford and Clifford drilled the rebound into the back of the net.
Town were in dreamland three minutes later when Taylor clinically fired his first-time shot into the bottom left-hand corner from outside the box to make it 3-0.
The Tigers nearly pulled a goal back in the 67th minute when Williams’ free kick hit the left-hand post and Hanks headed over the rebound.
Gloucester did get on the scoresheet two minutes later when Simpson slotted home into an empty net.
Johnson made his second change in the 74th minute, with Seb Bowerman replacing Sanders. Johnson made his third substitution three minutes later, with Joe Jackson replacing Jack Dean.
Town nearly scored a fourth in the 82nd minute when Owen Dean got clear down the right-hand side and slipped a pass through to Taylor, who cut the ball back to Clifford, but Clifford’s low right-footed effort was parried behind by Thompson.
Farnham did go 4-1 up two minutes later when Owen Dean got in behind the Gloucester defence in the box and cut the ball back to Clifford, who calmly rolled his finish past Thompson.
Johnson immediately made his fourth substitution, with Adam Liddle replacing homegrown hero Owen Dean.
Town could have scored a fifth in the 88th minute when Bowerman was played in on goal, but he hit his effort straight at Thompson.
Johnson made his fifth and final substitution in stoppage time, with Dan Bayliss replacing Harry Cooksley.
There was still time for Town to score their fifth as Taylor got clear down the right-hand side and cut the ball back to Clifford, who showed excellent composure to take his time and roll his finish into the bottom right-hand corner of the net to complete his hat-trick.
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