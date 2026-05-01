Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson was full of praise for his side after they beat Berkhamsted 2-1 in the Southern League Premier South play-off semi-final.
“It was a tough night – both teams were going at it in certain phases of the game,” said Johnson.
“Credit to Berkhamsted. They've had a great season and they pushed us all the way.
“I thought we dominated the first half. Berkhamsted sat off us and were waiting for us to come at them.
“I thought we were good but we didn't play that killer ball enough in the first half.
“We missed too many opportunities to kill the game off, but credit to Berkhamsted as they came at us in the second half.
“We ran out of ideas but this squad never gives up and there's always another big moment.”
Town had an early Rhys Murphy goal disallowed before both sides were awarded controversial penalties in the second half, and Johnson was pleased that his side managed to overcome their disappointment at certain decisions.
“We started quickly and scored after a couple of minutes and I’m not sure why it was disallowed,” said Johnson.
“I think the referee turned his back and had a guess and got it wrong. The keeper has just kicked it at the back of Rhys and hit Rhys on the back.
“There were some really strange decisions all night. I don't think either of the penalties were penalties.
“It was a strange night for the referee but hopefully he didn't ruin it because he evened it out in the end.
“You want the referee to show a bit of authority but I don't think he got much right, especially for us. We seemed to be on the wrong end of every decision. The referee almost ruined it.”
Town deservedly led 1-0 at half-time, and Johnson was happy with his side’s first-half display.
“I was happy and thought there was another goal in us,” said Johnson.
“I thought Berkhamsted would have to score three to win the game.
“I thought we looked pretty comfortable in the second half and were waiting to hit Berkhamsted on the counter attack until a dubious penalty decision.
“We could have folded but we went down the other end and got a penalty.”
Owen Dean gave Town the lead in the first half before Darryl Sanders scored Farnham’s winner late on from the penalty spot, and Johnson was delighted for both goalscorers.
“Owen’s goal was a good goal,” said Johnson. “He worked it well with the flick over to Bobby-Joe Taylor and then he’s turned and got himself in the box.
“I spoke to Owen before the game. He's had a bit of a tough time recently and not quite been at the races but in big moments he has always produced. There was a big moment for him and he took it with both hands.
“Owen is a young lad who has not played this level of football before, but he's flying in it.
“It was really tough to decide who to pick and what formation to go with.
“Darryl is my talisman and is the one I go to, but I thought he would have a big impact off the bench.
“He proved me right and if there is one person you want taking those moments, it's him.”
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