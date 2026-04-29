Farnham Town moved a step closer to a third successive promotion and a place in the National League South with a deserved 2-1 win at home to Berkhamsted in the Southern League Premier South play-off semi-final.
Goals from Owen Dean and Darryl Sanders fired Town to victory at The Memorial Ground and a place in Monday’s play-off final.
Town were quick out of the traps and nearly took an early lead in the second minute when Billy Clifford clipped a ball over the top to Dean, but his low shot was comfortably held by Berkhamsted keeper Charlie Horlock.
Horlock's resulting clearance hit Rhys Murphy, who was first to the loose ball and tapped it home into the empty net, but the referee disallowed the goal straight away.
Farnham continued to be on the front foot and went close again on four minutes when Murphy cut in from the right and curled his left-footed shot wide of the far post.
Town created another chance a minute later when Bobby-Joe Taylor slipped a well-weighted through ball to Dean and Dean squared the ball to Clifford on the edge of the box, but his shot went just over the bar.
Berkhamsted had an opportunity in the 13th minute when J J Lacey’s free kick was cleared to Adam Watkins just outside the box, but Watkins' powerful right-footed shot went well over the bar.
Farnham went close on 18 minutes when Taylor hung up an inviting ball to Mat Mackenzie at the back post, but Mackenzie's header was well held by Horlock.
Town continued to press and Clifford let fly from range on 20 minutes with a curling right-footed shot which was comfortably held by Horlock.
Farnham had another opportunity a minute later when Dean cut the ball back to Taylor, whose shot was superbly blocked by James Gurteen.
Town went close again in the 26th minute when Clifford played a short corner to the unmarked Taylor on the edge of the box, but Taylor's shot was deflected behind for a corner.
The Comrades nearly went ahead on 42 minutes when a ball over the top sent Lacey through on goal, but his shot from a tight angle flashed just wide of the far post.
Town deservedly took the lead in first-half stoppage time when Dean’s flick on found Taylor and Taylor cut the ball back to Dean, who clinically fired his left-footed shot past Horlock into the left-hand corner of the net to send the Clock End wild.
Farnham nearly doubled their advantage on 56 minutes when Taylor's through ball sent Murphy away, and Murphy drove forward before passing the ball back to Taylor, whose left-footed strike beat Horlock but was superbly cleared off the line by Cam Hyde.
The Comrades had a golden opportunity to equaliser on the hour mark when Michael Harding was left unmarked in the middle of the box, but Harding fired his right-footed effort into the side netting.
Berkhamsted were awarded a penalty in the 67th minute for Brandon Mason’s challenge on Ryan Blake, and Lacey stepped up from the spot and clinically fired his right-footed penalty past Town keeper Michael Eacott into the bottom right-hand corner of the net.
Farnham manager Paul Johnson immediately made his first substitution of the evening, with Seb Bowerman replacing Murphy. Johnson made his second change on 77 minutes, with Sanders replacing Clifford.
Town were awarded a penalty of their own when Harry Cooksley was fouled in the box by Joe Sani. Sanders stepped up from the spot on 83 minutes and managed to beat Horlock to put Farnham back in front, despite Horlock getting a strong hand to the ball.
Berkhamsted had a big chance to equalise in the 88th minute when Gurteen was picked out at the back post, but he fired his effort into the side netting.
Johnson made his third substitution of the evening on 90 minutes, with Sam Evans replacing Taylor.
Town managed to hold on in stoppage time to seal their place in the Southern League Premier South play-off final on Monday, May 4 (3pm kick-off).
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