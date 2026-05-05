Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson hailed his promotion-winning heroes after his side thrashed Gloucester City 5-1 in the Southern League Premier South play-off final.
Town will play in the National League South next season after sealing a memorable third successive promotion.
“It’s a great day for the club,” said Johnson. “It’s a great day for everyone.
“The players have given so much over a gruelling six weeks. It was all about getting a home tie for the final, and they produced.
“There was such a good vibe about it – the group were confident and we blew Gloucester away.”
Town started brightly but remained on level terms at 0-0 at half-time before running away with the game after the break thanks to substitute Billy Clifford’s hat-trick and goals from Darryl Sanders and Bobby-Joe Taylor.
“We wanted to get out the blocks and had the start we wanted but we couldn't nick a goal,” said Johnson.
“Gloucester then settled into it quite well and it evened out to be quite a tense first half.
“The plan was to bring Billy on. He is the best player in the league, the most experienced, and I needed him on the pitch at the end of the game to control it rather than bringing him off.
“I don't think he was happy with the decision but like a top professional he took it on the chin. He came on and delivered exactly what we wanted. He's been brilliant.”
Johnson admitted Farnham had overachieved by securing a third successive promotion in their first season at Step 3 football.
“We want to compete at the top and that is the aim,” said Johnson.
“I sat down with Harry Hugo at the start of the season and we wanted be a top-eight side and compete for the play-offs. We fully believed we could give it a go.
“We've overachieved – there's no beating around that. We have got backing but these boys fully deserve it. Six or seven of them have come up from Step 5. They’ve produced and taken the journey on. Hopefully they continue the journey.
“I take my hat off to the boys. It's been game after game and I'm so proud of them.
“It was a perfect day. It got tense in the first half but the way we came out and blitzed Gloucester eased those nerves.
“The last ten minutes was fun and now we head to Step 2.”
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