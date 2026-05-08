Farnham Town have confirmed that striker Adam Liddle is leaving the club this summer after a successful three-year spell at The Memorial Ground.
Liddle joined Farnham from Hayes & Yeading United in September 2023 and won three successive promotions with the club.
He became an immediate starter in the side that won the 2023-24 Combined Counties Premier Division South, notching up 25 goal contributions including 17 goals.
In the 2024-25 campaign Liddle registered 14 goals and ten assists to help Farnham win the Isthmian League South Central Division title.
Liddle scored nine times in 41 games in the 2025-26 season as Farnham earned promotion to the National League South via the Southern League Premier South play-offs.
Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson said: “I’m very grateful for the role Adam has played for us over the past three years.
“We’ve been through all the ups and downs football gives you, and I can look past that summer where he traded us in for Kingstonian as he remembered how good it was over here.
“I’m sad to see Adam move on, he’s someone I have a lot of time for. He’s been one of the most dependable players in my squad for the past three years and has helped deliver three successive promotions for the club.
“He gives everything on the pitch for the club and his team-mates. He’s always willing to do the hard work to allow the other players to shine.
“I’ll especially miss those needless yellow cards he would pick up, but that’s Adam, he plays on the edge and he uses his aggression and his work rate so effectively.
“I’ll look back on our time together very fondly and I wish him all the best with his next move.”
Farnham Town chairman Harry Hugo added: “Adam is one of the most impactful players we’ve had over these past three years.
“He was part of the group of players who took a chance on us back in 2023, making the move from Step 3 down to Step 5 to help fire us up the leagues and he’s helped deliver that.
“When you look at the numbers, he ranks in the top three for goals and assists throughout our back-to-back-to-back promotion run and you can’t understate that output.
“But with Adam, there’s so much more to his game than just goals and assists. He’s a tone setter up front. He leads the press and he gets stuck in. He harasses defenders and makes their afternoon a living nightmare.
“I’m sure Adam would’ve loved to score a few more goals, but the work he puts in especially out of possession has helped open up so many more opportunities for his team-mates to capitalise on in the process.
“We wouldn’t have been so prolific over the past three years if it wasn’t for players like Adam doing the hard yards.
“He’s one of the true unsung heroes of this team, and is a legend of the club. A key contributor in each of our promotion seasons and won’t be forgotten by me, or anyone associated with the club.
“I’ll miss Adam’s infectious personality that lit up the dressing room these past few years, and whatever club he lands with next will be getting a heck of a player.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.