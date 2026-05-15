Farnham Town midfielder Bobby-Joe Taylor has signed a new two-year contract with the club until the end of the 2027-28 season.
Taylor joined the Town from Dorking Wanderers last summer and played a key role as Farnham won promotion to the National League South.
“I knew Bobby was going to be a huge asset for us but his impact went beyond my expectations,” said Farnham manager Paul Johnson.
“He arrived with great pedigree in the game and should be playing higher up, but he came to us because he believed in where we want to get to, and he’s been nothing short of phenomenal for us.
“He’s a vocal leader on the pitch and is able to lean on his great experience playing in big moments to coach the rest of the team through the tough times, while his quality on the ball is always able to shine through.
“I’m looking forward to continuing to work alongside Bobby in the future.”
Farnham chairman Harry Hugo added: “I’ve really enjoyed the year I’ve spent with Bobby as part of our football club. He’s a fun, enthusiastic individual who strives for success and challenges us all to be the best we can be, and you need characters like that around you.
“He’s the creative spark in the side. The volume of assists he’s had this season is a joke, his dead ball delivery is special, and he’s scored a number of massively consequential goals – our first ever goal at Step 3 and the winner against Hungerford on the opening day, the winner at Weymouth, the winner against Berkhamsted which cemented a home play-off game, and many more.
“Bobby is a player we want to continue to build around here at Farnham Town and will be instrumental to our future success. We’re thrilled to be keeping him around for the next two years.”
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