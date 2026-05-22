Farnham Town left-back Brandon Mason has signed a new one-year contract with the club until the end of the 2026-27 season.
Having spent nearly his entire career in the professional game, Mason joined the Town from St Albans City last summer and played a key role as Farnham won promotion to the National League South.
Mason’s 53 appearances – 52 of which were starts – were the second-most in the entire Farnham squad in the 2025-26 season.
He started 43 of Farnham Town’s 44 league and play-off games, playing 96.6 per cent of a possible 3,960 minutes of league and play-off football.
“Coming out of the professional game, everyone knew the quality Brandon would add to the group,” said Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson.
“He’s in his prime years and knows exactly what it takes to be successful in football. He’s led by example on and off the field with how he looks after himself.
“The numbers speak for themselves in terms of appearances and minutes played, Brandon is a player I have complete faith in to go out there and do the job twice, sometimes three times a week and always deliver a quality performance.
“The way his experience and calmness has rubbed off on everyone really helped us down the stretch. He’s a joy to have in the building and I’m really happy that he’s continuing with us next season.”
Farnham Town chairman Harry Hugo added: “I think everyone saw pretty much immediately that Brandon was a serious player.
“Having watched all our games, against every team in the league, there is not a doubt in my mind that Brandon was the best left-back in the division and is in that conversation when we step up into the National League South.
“Brandon’s professionalism and work ethic is extremely commendable too – the way he looks after himself in order to be the best version of himself when he crosses over the white line. He played more minutes than anyone else in the league, started nearly every single game, and did not let his performances dip.
“It wouldn’t surprise me in the slightest if we see even more from Brandon next season as we move up into Step 2.
“He always raised his game in the crucial fixtures and there will be more of them next year. I’m really excited to have Brandon back with us next season.”
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