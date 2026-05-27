Farnham Town have confirmed manager Paul Johnson’s backroom staff for the 2026-27 season.
First team physio Nathan Kimsing and goalkeeping coach Matt Lovett have both departed following the 2025-26 campaign.
Assistant manager Jimmy Hibburt, head of performance and nutrition David Givens, first team coach Paul Barry and kitman Stuart Puttock will all be continuing in their roles for the 2026-27 season.
Farnham have also announced the arrival of Sam Hawkins as the club’s new lead first team coach for the 2026-27 campaign.
Hawkins served as a pre-academy coach at Reading between 2013 and 2014, held several different academy coaching positions at Southampton from 2017 to 2020, and joined Aldershot Town in 2022 as an academy coach before progressing into his current role of professional development lead coach.
He has held positions in the coaching staffs at Frimley Green, Camberley Town, Cove, Sandhurst Town, Ash United, Fleet Spurs and Bracknell Town.
Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson said: “I’d like to personally thank Nathan and Matt for everything they’ve done for me and Farnham Town since I joined the club nearly four years ago.
“Nathan was a huge asset for me when I joined, having already been there for a few years. He knew the faces around the club, he knew the players, and he was able to help me forge relationships with key people around the club as I was bedding in.
“Everyone who has worked with Nathan has nothing but positives to say about him, and we’re all immensely grateful for everything he’s done for us over the past few years.
“Matt has been with us over the past three years and been part of a special group that’s achieved three successive promotions. We’d all like to wish Matt and Nathan all the best as they move on this summer.
“I’m pleased that Jimmy, David, Paul and Stuart will all be continuing on next season. Likewise, they’ve all played big roles in supporting our success in the past few years and will continue to be important figures within the setup moving forward.
“This year, we welcome Sam into the group as well. I know Sam well and he’s a very talented and respected coach. He’ll be serving as the lead coach within the group helping us prepare for life at National League South level.
“I can’t wait to get to work with everyone when pre-season gets underway.”
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