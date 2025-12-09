Paul Hudson-Oldnall, from Farnham’s Bourne Rackets Club, represented England’s over-70s racketball team in Cardiff at the annual Home International tournament.
The event is the pinnacle of the racketball calendar, bringing together the best players from England, Scotland, Wales and Jersey, following 12 regional qualifying tournaments held throughout the year.
Hosted at the Wales National Centre for Sport and Cardiff Squash Club, the tournament was a celebration of racketball.
To achieve England selection, Hudson-Oldnall had to follow the road to selection policy and earn points by competing in official UK Racketball events in his age category, with standout performances required in major competitions like the British Open and Nationals.
Team England achieved a clean sweep at the Home International tournament, winning the men’s, women’s, over-40s, over-50s, over-60s and over-70s categories.
A Bourne Rackets Club spokesman said: “We are incredibly proud of Paul’s achievement – a fantastic milestone for him personally and an inspiration for all of us.”
