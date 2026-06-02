Alton produced a disciplined all-round performance to secure a convincing seven-wicket victory against Bashley (Rydal) at Jubilee Playing Fields in the Southern Premier Cricket League Premier Division.
After winning the toss, Bashley elected to bat but were soon put under pressure by an accurate Alton bowling attack. Opening bowler Bash Walters struck early on, removing Saifullah Achakzai and Alex Bourne to leave the visitors struggling at 31 for two.
Bashley's innings was held together by an excellent knock from Michael Porter, who made 59 from 74 deliveries, including five fours and two sixes. He found some support from Jack Stearman, who contributed 34, and together the pair added 54 runs for the third wicket to steady the innings.
However, Alton's bowlers maintained control throughout. Dan Sumner claimed the key wicket of Stearman before Fred Egleston and Olly Boulton cleaned up the lower order.
Egleston then turned the screw, bamboozling the Bashley batters with a clever spell of bowling that mixed guile and precision, claiming three for 13 and helping trigger a collapse that saw the visitors lose eight wickets for 43 runs. Walters finished with three for 25, while Boulton picked up two for 14 and Sumner claimed two for 27.
From a promising position at 85 for two, Bashley lost their final eight wickets cheaply and were dismissed for just 128 in the 36th over.
Chasing a modest target, Alton made an assured start. Abhay Gonella dominated the early exchanges with an aggressive 33 from 29 balls, striking six boundaries before becoming one of two wickets to fall with the score on 42.
Alex Corbett then helped settle the innings with a composed 33, sharing a crucial third-wicket partnership with Boulton. The pair added 84 runs and effectively took the game away from the visitors.
Boulton anchored the chase superbly, finishing unbeaten on 52 from 69 balls, his half-century containing eight boundaries. He received support from Scott Myers as Alton reached their target in the 30th over, sealing victory with more than 20 overs to spare.
The win earned Alton 22 league points and was built on an impressive team effort, with the bowlers restricting Bashley throughout before the top order calmly completed the chase.
Alton currently sit in second place in the Southern Premier Cricket League Premier Division.
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