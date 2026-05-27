Alton’s second team won by 36 runs at home to Hartley Wintney’s first team.
Winning the toss, Alton elected to bat, hoping to pile on the runs on a perfect day for batting at the Jubilee Cricket Ground.
After a slow start, Alton lost a couple of wickets, before Michael Heffernan (90) came to the crease. In spite of a slightly two-paced deck, Alton's number three looked composed from the off, as he picked off any loose deliveries.
When he was joined by Mark Heffernan (29), Alton began to kick on and drive the run rate forwards. Hartley Wintney continued to pick up wickets, but Michael Heffernan stayed firm until eventually falling just ten short of a century as he picked out square leg on the sweep.
With the platform firmly set it was time for Matt Crane (41) to close out the innings as he used his trademark sweep to propel Alton to a sizeable first innings total of 267.
In response Hartley Wintney came out firing with some aggressive batting early on, however Arul Appavoo (four for 40) held his nerve to nip the ball back past the batters, and earn Alton three early wickets.
However, Hartley Wintney were still scoring at a good rate, and continued to build towards chasing down the total.
Alton's spin attack were able to drag the scoring rate down considerably through the middle overs, however with wickets in hand the game was still alive.
George Blest (76) began to put the pressure back on the hosts with some clean hitting, and with eight overs to go the game was in the balance.
However, it was at this stage that Toby Taylor (two for 49) returned to the attack to produce an excellent spell of death bowling as the visitors were bowled out for 231.
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