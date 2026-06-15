Alton’s first team produced an excellent all-round display to beat Odiham & Greywell by nine wickets in their Southern Premier Cricket League Twenty20 North Group clash on Sunday, comfortably chasing down 133 with more than five overs to spare.
Having won the toss and chosen to field, Alton kept things tight throughout the innings. Jude Wright led the attack superbly, taking three for 24, including two early breakthroughs that put Odiham on the back foot.
Tom Andrews and Jamie Craig each picked up a wicket, while Harry Cavell also struck as Alton restricted the visitors to 133 for six from their 20 overs.
Darren Turner’s brisk 31 provided Odiham’s late acceleration, but Alton’s bowlers maintained control throughout.
The chase was dominated by a superb opening stand between Wright and Sam Ruffell. Wright was in outstanding form, striking 65 from 38 balls with nine fours and two sixes to put the result beyond doubt inside the first 13 overs.
Ruffell anchored the innings with an assured 55 not out, guiding Alton home with calm authority. Mark Heffernan added an unbeaten nine as Alton reached 134 for one in the 15th over.
Alton’s fourth team claimed their first win of a challenging season in dramatic fashion on Saturday, defending just 100 to beat Frimley Phoenix’s second team by a single run in a tense finish.
Runs were hard to come by, but Martin Ball held the innings together with a valuable 31, while Joshua Jones added a crucial 24 to help Alton reach three figures – a total that proved just enough.
The bowlers then rose to the occasion superbly. Oliver Lynn delivered an outstanding spell of two for 16, keeping the pressure on throughout. The decisive moment came from Alex Stratford, who held his nerve in a nail-biting finale to claim the final wicket and finish with superb figures of three for eight.
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