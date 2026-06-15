Alton’s first team were beaten by 104 runs at the Jubilee Ground on Saturday as Bournemouth defended 214 to claim victory, but the home side produced several encouraging performances with ball and bat despite the result.
Having won the toss and opted to field, Alton started well and kept Bournemouth under pressure throughout the innings.
Dan Sumner was the standout performer, taking four for 48 in a probing spell that repeatedly halted the visitors’ progress.
Tom South and Bash Walters also struck twice each as Alton worked hard to restrict Bournemouth on a surface offering movement all afternoon.
Bournemouth were steadied by a composed 54 from Ben Van Der Merwe and a useful 44 from James Van Gool, before Cole Rushforth added an unbeaten 50 to guide the visitors to 214 all out in the 59th over.
It was a total that always looked competitive, but Alton’s bowlers could take heart from the discipline and consistency shown across the innings.
Alton’s reply began in difficult fashion as Bournemouth’s attack found early swing, reducing the hosts to 13 for four.
From there, Alton were forced into recovery mode, but Walters provided a bright spell of resistance with a lively 34 from 26 balls, striking four fours and two sixes to lift the home side.
South followed with a patient 27, showing the application required on a challenging wicket, while Sumner added an unbeaten 11 as Alton battled to 110 before the final wicket fell.
Bournemouth’s bowlers proved decisive, with Connor Smith taking five for 59 in a long spell and J W Brehaut delivering remarkable figures of four for seven from 12 overs, eight of them maidens, to close out the innings.
Despite the defeat, Alton will take positives from their bowling performance, the fight shown in the middle order, and the contributions of key players.
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