Alton were beaten by 93 runs away to South Wilts after the home side recovered from a difficult start to post 270 before dismissing the visitors for 177 in the Southern Premier Cricket League Premier Division.
Asked to field first at Lower Bemerton, Alton made an excellent start with Bash Walters and Zach Gadsby keeping the pressure firmly on the home side.
Walters was outstanding, conceding just 20 runs from 11 overs, seven of them maidens, while claiming two wickets. Gadsby also struck early on before Dan Sumner produced another controlled spell, taking three for 50 from 18 overs as South Wilts slipped to 68 for four.
At that stage Alton were firmly in control, but Archie Fairfax-Ross changed the complexion of the contest with a superb 95. Displaying patience early on before expanding his strokeplay, he shared important partnerships with Ben Draper (38) and Matthew Falconer, whose unbeaten 45 lifted South Wilts to 270 all out.
Olly Boulton wrapped up the innings impressively, finishing with four for 54 as Alton limited the damage despite the hosts’ late acceleration.
Alton’s reply suffered an immediate setback when Sam Ruffell fell without scoring, but Harry Bater and Boulton repaired the early damage with a stand of 77 for the second wicket. Bater made a fluent 34 and Boulton top-scored with 43, while Alex Corbett added a determined 38 to keep the chase alive.
The decisive moment came when Tom Grant produced a devastating spell of bowling. Grant claimed remarkable figures of six for 26, ripping through the middle order as Alton slipped from 120 for three to 120 for six and never recovered.
Walters (17) struck three late boundaries, but Alton were eventually dismissed for 177, leaving South Wilts deserving winners by 93 runs.
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