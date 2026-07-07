Alton produced a determined batting display to secure a hard-earned draw against Portsmouth after spending much of Saturday on the back foot.
Having won the toss, Alton elected to field first, but Portsmouth made the most of good batting conditions to post a challenging 310 all out.
The visitors recovered from an excellent start by the Alton attack, with Bash Walters striking twice early to remove Ben Duggan and Archie Reynolds as Portsmouth slipped to eight for two. Dan Sumner also chipped in with two wickets, while Tom South claimed three crucial scalps later in the innings.
Despite the early breakthroughs, Portsmouth rebuilt impressively through Carlin Joy, whose composed 70 anchored the innings, before aggressive contributions from Nazim Siddiqui (62) and Harry Gadd (66) shifted the momentum. Siraj Ali Zaidi added a useful 44 towards the close to take Portsmouth beyond the 300 mark.
Walters finished as Alton's standout bowler with figures of three for 43 from 12 overs, while South (three for 35) and Harry Bater (two for 16) ensured Portsmouth were eventually dismissed.
Facing a sizeable target, Alton's reply got off to the worst possible start as Bater and Sam Ruffell fell inside the opening seven overs. Further wickets left the home side struggling at 60 for four.
The innings was steadied by an excellent partnership between Alex Corbett and Jude Wright. Contrasting styles saw the pair add 51 for the fifth wicket, with Corbett's patient approach providing the foundation of Alton's resistance, while Wright's positive intent produced a brisk 23 from 23 balls.
When Corbett eventually departed for a superb 73 from 124 deliveries there was still work to do, but Fred Egleston (18), South (12) and Walters (12 not out) held firm as Alton closed on 187 for eight to earn a deserved draw.
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