Olly Boulton produced an outstanding all-round display as Alton claimed 12 points from an entertaining Southern Premier Cricket League Premier Division draw against Burridge at Jubilee Playing Fields.
After losing the toss and being asked to bat, Alton made a steady start through Harry Bater (32) and Sam Ruffell (17), but three wickets left the hosts 105 for three and in need of a substantial partnership.
Boulton answered the call with a superb 91 from 123 balls, an innings featuring six boundaries and plenty of composed strokeplay. He found an excellent partner in Scott Myers, whose patient 43 helped transform the innings as the pair added a crucial 102 runs for the fourth wicket to put Alton in control.
Boulton looked well set for a deserved century before being run out for 91 with the score on 210, but Alton finished with a flourish. Jude Wright blasted an unbeaten 30 from just 14 deliveries, while Fred Egleston matched him with an unbeaten 30 from 19 balls as the home side declared on 274 for five.
Burridge responded positively, with Matthew Teale striking a brisk 34 before Zach Gadsby made the breakthrough. Ronnie Singh compiled a determined 48, while Joe Collings-Wells led the chase with an aggressive 65 as the visitors reached 159 for two and threatened to push for victory.
Alton's bowlers responded superbly. Tom South delivered an excellent spell of three for 51 from 18 overs, removing Collings-Wells, Snell and Sachin Suresh to halt Burridge's momentum. Boulton then completed a memorable afternoon by taking three for 33, dismissing Singh, Azimunnoor Chowdhury and Inayat Ullah, while Dan Sumner added the wicket of Daniel Stancliffe.
With wickets falling regularly, Burridge's ambitions of chasing down the target faded, although Rocky Singh and Ben White safely guided the visitors to the close on 246 for eight, securing the draw.
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