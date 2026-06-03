Alton’s fourth team lost by 64 runs at home to Tilford’s third team, despite an encouraging performance in the field.
After electing to bat, Tilford were dismissed for 139 in the 35th over thanks to a disciplined bowling display. Thirteen-year-old opening bowler Ben Heffernan claimed excellent figures of three for 19, while Alex Stratford also claimed three wickets and Keshav Varma chipped in with two.
Chasing 140 for victory, Alton struggled against some accurate Tilford bowling and were bowled out for 75. Ryan Housley battled hard for an unbeaten 29, but wickets fell regularly as the visitors secured victory.
Alton’s third team continued their strong start to the season with an emphatic eight-wicket victory at Sherfield-on-Loddon, securing a maximum 24-point return after a dominant all-round display.
Having elected to field first, Alton's bowlers kept the home side under constant pressure, dismissing them for 130 in the 40th over.
Jamie Craig was the pick of the Alton attack with four for 25, while Andrew Pearce produced a miserly spell of three for six. Useful contributions also came from Lee Partner (one for 31) and Joshua Jones (one for 15) as Sherfield never managed to build any significant partnerships.
Alton knocked the runs off in the 19th over thanks to an outstanding unbeaten 80 from opening batter Nilanka Kodithuwakku.
After the visitors lost an early wicket, Kodithuwakku and Zac Janmohamed (28) added 84 for the second wicket to put Alton firmly in control before Craig (12 not out) joined the opener to see the hosts home at 133 for two and complete a comprehensive victory.
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