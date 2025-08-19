Alton’s second team won by six wickets at home to Fareham & Crofton in Division Three of the Southern Premier Cricket League on Saturday afternoon.
Looking to continue their late drive up the table, Alton’s second team hosted Fareham in a mid-table clash.
Alton lost the toss and were asked to field first, and the Brewers were unable to stop a bright start from the visitors.
Fareham raced away early on, but Wilf Bridger's (four for 22) introduction at first change pulled the game back in Alton's favour. Bridger used the swinging conditions to take some crucial wickets.
Following a tighter spell, Jamie Craig (three for 48) came into the attack, and was able to pick up his first second team wickets and brought his googly back through the gate to bowl Kapil Gurhani.
Fareham captain Craig Jeffery (87) had battled through for the visitors, but when he was run out Fareham didn't have much left and ended on 177 all out.
Alton started the chase comfortably, as openers Sam Bridger (34) and Ryan Hale (28) eased the home team past 50.
A few wickets in quick succession threatened to re-open the game, as the Brewers slipped to 90 for three.
However, it was at this point Mark Heffernan (52 not out) came to the crease, and he immediately looked at ease.
Heffernan used some expansive shot making to quickly close in on the required target, and ultimately saw Alton home to a comfortable six-wicket win.
Another clinical display from the Brewers has now taken them up to third in the league, and they will try to keep up this form and end an excellent first season in Division Three.
Alton’s second team will look to continue their winning run when they travel to Hook & Newnham Basics’ second team on Saturday.
