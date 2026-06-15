Alton’s second team lost by four wickets at Fareham & Crofton in Division Three of the Southern Premier Cricket League.
Following yet another washout, Alton travelled to Fareham, and on a cloudless day opted to bat first.
A calamitous start saw both Alton openers falling for ducks inside the first three overs, leaving Michael Heffernan (58) and Joe Paul (57) a difficult task to turn the game around.
However, both batters immediately got on with their work. Scoring freely in spite of the pressure, the pair built a 97-run partnership before Heffernan eventually fell.
Paul kept going through another cluster of wickets until he was joined by Matt Crane (33), whose trademark slog sweeps got the scoreboard moving once again.
Paul was eventually adjudged leg before wicket as Alton scored a competitive 231 for eight off their allotted 50 overs. Alton's total appeared defendable on a slow deck.
Alton started tidily in the field as opening bowler Tom Andrews (one for 36) kept the runs down and dismissed Fareham opener Morgan Frost for 17.
Fareham then began to dig in, grinding out the next 20 overs. Fareham were behind the run rate throughout, but a dogged innings from their number three Abdul Parker (88) kept them in the fight.
Parker eventually decided to up the run rate, and it was at this stage he began to ruthlessly target the short boundary. Capitalising on anything back of a length he was able to propel his team into a winning position as despite his run out he left Fareham needing just two from the final over.
A streaky edge bought Fareham victory, as Alton were left agonisingly close to victory.
A tough day in the field for Alton, who will hope to bounce back when they host Hook & Newnham Basics’ second team on Saturday.
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