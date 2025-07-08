A rain-affected contest at Bushy Park turned into a thrilling chase on Saturday, as Hampton Wick Royal overcame Farnham by four wickets, thanks largely to a game-changing knock from Parth Bafana.
Chasing a revised target of 250 in 46 overs, Hampton Wick got home with 4.2 overs to spare.
After early rain reduced the match by four overs per side, Farnham were asked to bat first on what looked like a lively pitch.
Openers Nathan Thorpe and Andy Cullen got the visitors off to a steady start, with Cullen anchoring the innings with a composed 71 from 90 balls.
Thorpe chipped in with 25, while Tom Flack (45) and Thomas Grimes (34) provided useful middle-order contributions to take Farnham to a competitive 245 for eight in their allotted overs.
Hampton Wick’s began their reply positively. Seb Carty struck a fluent 49 before being dismissed by Farnham captain James Berry, who led from the front with the ball.
Berry’s three for 36 off ten overs looked to have tilted the game in Farnham’s favour, as Hampton Wick slipped to 138 for four.
However, the momentum shifted with the arrival of Parth Bafana at the crease.
The middle-order batter launched a blistering counter-attack, scoring 59 from 37 balls. His aggressive approach took the game away from Farnham.
Despite a couple of late wickets for Farnham, Nick Browning and Jack Wylie saw the hosts home to seal a four-wicket win.
Farnham rued a handful of missed chances in the field and an inability to close out the game after having Hampton Wick under pressure.
The extras column – 13 in total – didn’t help either, as the visitors lost their grip in the final stretch.
The result sees Farnham drop to fourth at the halfway point of the season. They will look to bounce back when they host Leatherhead on Saturday.
