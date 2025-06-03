Farnham pulled off a dramatic one-wicket victory over Ashtead’s second team in a pulsating encounter that went down to the wire.
Chasing 254 for victory, Farnham knocked off the runs nine wickets down with three balls to spare, in a game that had everything.
Earlier in the day, Ashtead posted a competitive 254 all out, with Atkins the standout, grinding out a determined 78 to anchor the innings.
Support came from Murray (40) and a late flourish from Woolf (38).
For Farnham Tahir Ahmad, the hero from last week’s mammoth victory, took two top-order wickets and added another two wickets towards the end of the innings to finish with figures of four for 40.
Farnham looked like they were staring down the barrel of a very large total at one stage, but skipper James Berry’s miserly figures of two for 27 and handy contributions from the other bowlers dragged things back.
An early wobble saw Farnham lose Andy Cullen for a golden duck, but Nathan Thorpe (24) and Matt Plater (43) put on 50 together before Thorpe was caught at slip.
Plater and Tom Flack (35) then continued to steady the ship.
However, when they both fell the baton was taken up by Berry, who took charge with a blistering 49 off 49 balls.
Overseas player Will Graham (27) and Ahmad (28 not out) played key hands, edging Farnham closer to victory, but when Graham and Adam Elstow were run out the game was on a knife-edge.
Rob Goldsworthy (six not out) held his nerve alongside Ahmad, who blitzed the ball over extra cover for six to see Farnham across the line in the final over.
Farnham travel to Chertsey on Saturday as they look to extend their lead at the top of the table and continue their unbeaten start to the season.
