Farnham made it three wins from three with a comprehensive 268-run victory at Guildford’s second team.
On a gloomy day, Farnham skipper James Berry won the toss and elected to bat.
Nathan Thorpe and Andy Cullen put on 25 for the first wicket before Cullen fell for 12.
Guy Hicks joined Thorpe and the pair looked to advance the score, being aggressive in the face of the Guildford seamers.
However, both fell in quick succession to Ben Shaw and Farnham appeared in a precarious position at 66 for three.
Tom Flack and skipper Berry steadied the ship as the lacker came off the ball and Guildford shuffled their pack of bowlers.
No combination could make inroads however, as Berry and Flack built a strong foundation, running well between the wickets and punishing anything off line or length.
The pair added163 and went through the gears as they ground down the Guildford attack.
Flack entertained with back-to-back reverse scoops for four and looked set for a second century of the season before he held out to mid-off for 84.
Captain Berry then picked up the mantle of aggressor, with new man Tom Grimes rotating the strike well and running hard.
Berry deposited the bowling to all parts before falling for 89.
At 263 for five Farnham’s lower order had the platform to play their shots in the final few overs.
Overseas player Will Graham scored 20 off nine balls as the visitors ended on 302 for eight at the end of their 50 overs.
Guildford’s captain was unable to bat after injuring his thumb in the field.
Opening bowlers Graham and Tahir Ahmad set the tone for Farnham, immediately finding their line and length and bowling with good pace.
Ahmad was the first to strike, with Russell Golding taking a smart low catch in the slips.
The opening wicket triggered a remarkable collapse as Ahmad put on a clinic in swing bowling and continued to nick off Guildford’s top order.
Graham got in on the act when he beat Joe Morse for pace to trap him leg before wicket.
Ahmad completed his five-wicket haul when he removed Andy Parker to leave Guildford floundering at 33 for six.
Berry turned to frontline spinner Thorpe, who promptly struck with his first ball.
Ahmad then wrapped up the Guildford innings, finishing with outstanding figures of seven for 14 as the hosts were bowled out for 34.
Farnham will hope to continue their perfect start to the season when they host Ashtead’s second team on Saturday.