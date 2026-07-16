Waverley won by seven wickets at Cove.
Cove batted first and started solidly, with openers Alastair Gibbs (37) and Matt Billington (21) putting on 44 for the first wicket.
Gibbs and skipper Chris Ankers (49) provided a solid base for the home side at 90 for three, but Waverley fought back superbly.
Thomas Lynch (11), Ankit Malik (ten) and Umair Chaudhry (ten not out) were the only other batters to reach double figures as Cove were bowled out for 185.
Drew Upward (two for 26) and Finley Upward (three for 24) did most of the damage with the ball.
Waverley openers Khan and Atif Qadar put on 136 for the first wicket before Khan Qadar fell for 67. Chris Beanland followed for five, but Simon Brewer thumped 27 to take the visitors to the brink of victory.
Atif Qadar (69 not out) and Aiden Upward (eight not out) knocked off the remaining runs.
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