Waverley held their nerve to win an exciting match by two wickets at Frensham.
Frensham batted first at Hollowdene and started well with opener Jordan Frost scoring 100 before retiring.
Sam Thomas (18) pushed the score along, but Aaron Avery (three for 76) came on to bowl and got among the wickets.
Aiden Upward (two for 29) bowled well although Baz Laksamba (17 not out) scored useful runs as Frensham declared on 237 for eight.
Jim Wright and Jamie House opened for Waverley after tea and got the visitors’ run chase off to an excellent start, with Wright retiring after scoring a superb 104 which included ten fours and seven sixes. House was stumped for 50.
Drew Upward ran himself out for 18 and Simon Brewer was bowled for 33 as Waverley suffered a collapse, but the visitors overcame their wobble to win a tight match by two wickets.
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