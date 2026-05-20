Waverley won by 39 runs at Dummer.
Waverley lost an early wicket and struggled for a while against the bowling of James Deer and Thomas Barden (two for 21), although Atif Qadar (13) and Chris Beanland (16) put on 21.
Simon Brewer (36) and Drew Upward (nine) put on 39, before Aiden Upward (32) and Khan Qadar (14) added 49.
Waverley’s tail wagged and Toby Elborough (13) and Adam Carmichael (27 not out) added some much-needed runs as Waverley finished on 183 for nine.
Kevin Scriven (four for 30) was the pick of Dummer’s attack.
Dummer found runs hard to come by against good opening spells by Pravesh Kaushik (one for 20) and Elborough (one for 28), putting the hosts behind the required run rate.
Dan Pearce (41) kept his side afloat, but Carmichael continued his starring role with four for 31.
Sushant Jadhav (20) and David Prickett (19) added useful runs, but Dummer were bowled out for 144.
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