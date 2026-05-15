Waverley lost by 15 runs against Vagabonds.
Vagabonds’ James Harding (12) and Tristram Hutchins (24) didn’t find the going easy against Waverley’s Adrian Day (two for 42) and skipper Toby Elborough, who bowled well but unluckily.
The dangerous Richard Boote (61) immediately set about the bowling and formed a 109-run partnership with Jamie Wilson (38).
Khan Qadar (three for 48) bowled Boote reverse sweeping and Wilson was caught by wicketkeeper Simon Brewer.
Rob Hyndman (ten), Cosmo Hill (13) and William Perton (ten not out) all added useful runs and the hosts declared on 205 for seven.
Waverley lost two early wickets to the bowling of Wilson (four for 31) and Timmy Gay (two for 30) but began to make a recovery when Marcus Carmichael (27) and Brewer (60) hit out.
Ed Tucknott (34 not out) batted well and Drew Upward (ten) and Elborough (ten) reached double figures but the visitors were bowled out for 190.
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