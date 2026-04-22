Waverley earned an impressive 68-run victory at Medstead.
Jim Wright (34) and Mike Tiley (44) got the visitors off to a good start, putting on 60 in the first nine overs before Ollie Sly had Wright caught behind.
Atif Qadar (67) wasted no time getting going before Chris Beanland (45) kept the momentum going.
Richard Legg (two for 20) took two quick wickets, but Wayne Torrey (ten not out) and Ben Harris (ten not out) added useful runs as Waverley finished on 236 for five.
Medstead’s chase began with Ben Trepess (92) and Gareth Phillips (44) putting on 95 for the first wicket before wicketkeeper Tiley took a smart catch to dismiss Phillips off the bowling of Waverley skipper Toby Elborough (two for 47).
Wickets continued to fall regularly, with no one else reaching double figures. Adam Carmichael (four for 11) and Alex Rogan (two for 19) impressed with the ball as Medstead finished on 168.
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