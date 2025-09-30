Waverley finished their season with an eight-wicket win at Ramsdell.
Ramsdell elected to bat and Dave Simpson (seven) with Gareth Hunt (12) opened the batting against Adrian Day (two for 18) and Sam Tempest (three for 17).
The opening four overs saw 18 runs even with a slow outfield, but then Day broke through dismissing Simpson with a fine catch by Jim Wright before Tempest bowled Hunt in the next over.
Wickets continued to fall regularly, with Drew Upward (two for six) and Adam Carmichael (two for seven) doing most of the damage.
Mark Morley hit 23 before being bowled by Day and Tempest took the last wicket as Ramsdell were dismissed for 72. Mick Parnell-Smith was left stranded on ten not out.
After tea Chris Beanland (21) and Toby Elborough (28) put on 65 for the first wicket before Wayne Torrey and Aiden Upward saw Waverley home to victory.
