Waverley lost by 67 runs at Elsted.
Elsted lost Jordan Bates to his first ball off Waverley skipper Toby Elborough, but from that point fellow opener Archie Wadey (103) ruled the innings.
During an afternoon of showers the visitors’ bowlers found it hard going with a soggy ball.
Wadey batted superbly and was well supported by Anthony White (26) and Dave Evans (15).
Fergus Evans (38 not out) and Jack Norris (19 not out) pushed the score to 207 for four, a formidable total in a 30-over game.
After tea, Waverley’s Sam Tempest (eight) and Chris Beanland (52) set about the reply.
Norris (two for 22) struck in his second over, bowling Tempest and Aiden Upward with only 11 on the board.
Repair work was carried out by Beanland and Simon Brewer (44), but the pair could not keep up with the required run rate as Waverley finished on 140 for four.
