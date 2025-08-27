Waverley earned a comprehensive nine-wicket victory at Sandhurst.
Batting first, the home side were soon in trouble as Atif Qadar was caught behind off a skied top edge from Aiden Upward’s second ball.
Khan Qadar (24) and Nitesh Yadav (23) then steadied the ship for Sandhurst for a while, until Qadar was leg before wicket to Andy du Gay (three for 37).
The hosts never really recovered after that with wickets falling at regular intervals. Adam Carmichael (three for 31) and Emily Brewer (two for four) impressed with the ball as Sandhurst were bowled out for 114.
After the break Waverley lost skipper Scott Upward for a duck to Khan Qadar with only two on the board.
Drew Upward (51 not out) joined Adrian Day (53 not out) at the crease and the pair knocked off the runs with the minimum of fuss to seal an emphatic win for Waverley.
