Waverley won by five wickets at Medstead.
Medstead openers Gareth Phillips and Neil Dodson scored 40 off the first two overs, but the third over saw Dodson caught for 11.
Adam Stoller (31) joined Phillips (73) at the crease and the pair put on 63 to take Medstead to 117 for two.
The introduction of Adam Carmichael (five for 27) to the bowling attack changed the face of the game as the scoring dried up and wickets started to fall.
Rory Hodges (25) and Richard Hawkins (29) hit many boundaries, but Ayush Kaushik (three for 26) kept his cool and the hosts were bowled out for 198.
Atif Qadar (59) and Adrian Day (26) led Waverley’s reply and put on 81 before Day was run out. Qadar followed, but Aiden Upward (47) took up the charge.
Waverley lost three quick wickets, but Tom Heighes and Toby Elborough saw the visitors home.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.