Waverley produced an excellent performance to earn an emphatic nine-wicket win at Pirbright.
Pirbright’s Ollie Percival (50) and Mick Doran (six) kept out opening bowlers Toby Elborough (three for 30) and Adrian Day (three for 13) and kept the score ticking along at four an over until a change in bowling brought Sam Tempest (two for 24) into the attack.
Luke Evans (24) pushed Pirbright’s score along but when the opening bowlers returned the home side collapsed to a below-par total of 119 all out.
After an early tea, Waverley opened the batting with Jim Wright and Marcus Carmichael. The opening pair rattled along at seven an over until Carmichael was castled for 46 by Percival in the 17th over.
The wicket brought Chris Beanland to the crease, who hit two fours in three balls to win the game and leave Wright on a very creditable 63 not out.
