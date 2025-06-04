Waverley fell to a narrow four-wicket defeat against Grayshott.
The visitors slipped to eight for two early on, and when Simon Brewer (14) was run out Waverley were in trouble at 28 for three.
Adrian Day (41 not out) with Aiden Upward (88) got the visitors’ innings back on track with a 116-run partnership, and Toby Elborough added a quickfire 13 not out as Waverley scored 173 for four off their allotted 40 overs.
Norman Thomas (10) and Craig Decker (15) opened the batting for Grayshott and put on 29 before Decker was trapped in front by Ali Mortiboys. Andy du Gay (two for 28) got Thomas in front eight runs later.
Charles Brayshaw (89 not out) took the game away from Waverley with an excellent innings. Sam Jones (14) added useful runs before Jim King (17 not out) joined Brayshaw, who smashed the winning runs with ten balls to spare.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.