Waverley fell to an 85-run defeat at Frensham.
Batting first, Frensham’s Mark Findlay (61) and Ryan Young put on 165 for the first wicket before Will Knox (four for 32) castled Findlay and four runs later Young retired out with 101.
Andy du Gay (two for 45) took a couple of wickets but Alex Warren (24 not out) and Stuart Mathieson (24 not out) scored useful runs as Frensham scored 263 for six off their allotted 35 overs.
After the break Frensham opened the bowling with their ladies’ first team player Holly Dibdin, who took three wickets in her seven-over spell.
Adrian Day and Sam Tempest opened for Waverley but were soon parted on 24.
A partnership of 66 between Chris Beanland (21) and Simon Brewer (41) followed before the middle order collapsed.
Knox (36) and du Gay (20) gave the score some respectability as Waverley were bowled out for 178.
