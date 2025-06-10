Waverley had to settle for a draw against Lynchmere on Sunday.
Having been put into bat in the timed game, Waverley’s Chris Beanland (86 not out) and Marcus Carmichael (seven) started slowly against good bowling from Dhruvesh Patel and Shasi Sharma.
Carmichael was castled in the ninth over with the score on 32. This brought Drew Upward to the crease, and a partnership of 101 followed with Upward (39) making his highest score in any cricket.
Simon Brewer quickly smashed 34 before Sam Tempest (11 not out) joined Beanland and the pair took the score past 200 before Waverley declared at tea on 208 for four.
Ajeesh Kulamakdu (15) and Tim Knight (13) opened the batting for Lynchmere and it was clear from the off that the hosts did not think they were able to get the required runs.
Adrian Day and Adam Carmichael (two for 21) bowled tight spells, but the visitors did not help their victory push by dropping seven catches before one was finally held.
Steve McGlynn (33 not out) started to push the ball around, but Waverley skipper Toby Elborough brought himself on with Andy du Gay (four for 24), who demolished the middle order.
Time was running out though, and Lynchmere’s innings ended on 86 for six.
A draw was the final result, with the away side rueing their missed chances.
Rowledge were frustrated by the weather on Saturday as their match at home to Totton & Eling was abandoned with Rowledge on 168 for three after 41 overs after a century opening partnership from Max Martin (40) and Zac Le Roux (77).
Rowledge second team’s match at Hursley Park was also abandoned with Rowledge on 142 for three after 29 overs.
Rowledge third team’s match at Bishop’s Waltham was cancelled without a ball being bowled.
