Waverley slipped to a narrow six-run defeat at Bagshot.
Electing to bat, Bagshot’s James White (73) and Alex Murray (28) put on 97 before both fell to Andy du Gay (two for 37).
Jason Skilton (92) carried on the good work before falling to Adam Carmichael (three for 49) with the score on 207. Bagshot finished on 219 for five at the end of their 35 overs.
The visitors lost Adrian Day (one) early on in their reply, but Marcus Carmichael (27) unleashed an array of shots to get Waverley’s score going.
Simon Brewer (29) hit seven fours before falling to Josh Kidson (two for 30).
Aiden Upward (89) and Toby Elborough (43) put on 126 in quick time to set up an exciting finish. With seven required off the last two balls, Upward had his off stump clipped by Neil Harris as the visitors finished on 213 for seven.
