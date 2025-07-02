Waverley slipped to a three-wicket defeat at Elstead.
Waverley were put into bat and lost their first wicket when Marcus Carmichael was dismissed by Sam Warren (two for 22) for a duck.
Warren then bowled Chris Beanland (six) and caught Simon Brewer for a duck off Josh Whilding.
Drew Upward (25) and Aiden Upward (45) rescued the visitors with a fine partnership of 63, before both were dismissed by Tom Walker.
More wickets fell and only a swashbuckling innings by Wayne Torrey (54) got Waverley to a competitive score of 179 for nine.
The visitors ripped into Elstead’s top order with Adam Carmichael (three for 19) and Torrey (two for 33) doing the damage as the hosts slipped to 57 for seven.
Henry Neal (60 not out) joined Whilding (41 not out) at the crease and the pair produced a superb partnership to see Elstead home with 16 balls to spare.
