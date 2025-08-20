Waverley picked up an impressive 71-run victory at Wood Street.
Electing to bat, Waverley’s innings got off to a good start with Jim Wright (74) and Toby Elborough (14) putting on 65 before Elborough fell to Rehan Khan.
Aiden Upward (32) kept the momentum going before Simon Brewer (64) and Sam Tempest (12) added 84 to take the score to 218.
Drew Upward (28 not out) and Adrian Day closed the innings on 262 for five.
Waverley took an early wicket after the break, but Raj Sharma (36) and Leon Houareau (72) took the home side’s score to 90.
Two wickets fell to Andy du Gay (three for 47) at this point, leaving Khan (13) to add 31 with Houareau.
Lewis Denny (two for 16) took two quick wickets, and although Jim Smith scored 45 the hosts fell well short of their required target and finished on 191 for nine.
