Waverley won by 26 runs at Steep.
Batting first Waverley openers Jim Wright (18) and Mike Tiley (99 not out) put on 45 for the first wicket before Roscoe Page (two for 31) dismissed Wright and Drew Upward.
Simon Brewer scored an important 44 as Steep rotated their bowlers but found it difficult to make regular breakthroughs, with Aiden Upward scoring a useful 42.
Tiley finished just short of his century as Waverley scored an imposing 225 for seven.
After tea Waverley opened with two slow bowlers against Ed Sabben-Clare (83) and Alex Quinell (16) and the visitors managed to keep the run rate in check.
When Graham Hughes (20) joined Sabben-Clare the run rate picked up, and at 149 for three it was game on.
Toby Elborough (three for 32) and Alex Stratford (three for 24) then took charge and took key wickets as Steep finished on 199 for nine.
