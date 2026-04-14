Waverley started their season with a 15-run win at Shalford.
Put into bat on a tricky wicket, Waverley soon lost openers Jim Wright and Mike Tiley.
Atif Qadar (32) and Chris Beanland (26) dug in, repairing the damage with a stand of 57, before Dave Shilcock (three for four) promptly removed them both and George Easow (two for 20) ripped out the middle order.
Drew Upward (21) fought on bravely and was last man out with Waverley on a meagre 128, only three players making it to double figures.
In the second half Shalford were on 36 for six when opener Alastair Lidster (18) was eventually prised out after all around him fell to Pravesh Kaushik (three for ten) and skipper Toby Elborough (three for 25).
The home side’s tail wagged but they were bowled out for 113. Adam Carmichael (two for 18) bowled well, while Wright took two excellent catches at first slip.
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