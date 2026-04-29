Waverley won by four wickets at Hartley Wintney.
Toby Elborough (two for 36) dismissed Hartley Wintney’s Damian Keep (seven) early on, but Isaac Hedge (54) and Pravesh Barapatre (35) added 74 to form a solid base for the home side.
Khan Qadar (three for 31) took two quick wickets before John Chase (50 not out) and Graham Selden (25) put on 58 for the fifth wicket. Alasdair Mortiboys (two for 53) ended the partnership and Hartley Wintney finished on 234 for eight at the end of their 40 overs.
Waverley lost a quick wicket before Wayne Torrey (53) and Atif Qadar (32) added 70. Simon Brewer smashed 38 before Chase (two for 32) dismissed Torrey and Aiden Upward (19).
Drew Upward fell for six, and Waverley still needed 64 runs for victory. Sam Tempest (34 not out) and Khan Qadar (33 not out) knocked off the runs with three overs to spare.
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