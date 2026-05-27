Waverley fell to an emphatic 97-run defeat against Grayshott.
Grayshott openers Ewan Jones (44) and Jamie House (eight) put on 55 in a first-wicket stand that set the tone for the innings.
Adam Carmichael (three for 26) put some brakes on the proceedings, although Alexander Reid scored 21.
Finley Upward dismissed the dangerous Aaron Avery (21) before Jamie Mullin (24), Abhishek Thampi (36) and Felix Polasek (18 not out) piled on the misery for Waverley.
Aiden Upward finished his allotted overs with two for 33 as Grayshott scored 187 for eight off their 35 overs.
Ali Wheble (three for 20) dismissed Waverley’s openers early on before Drew Upward failed to trouble the scorers.
Simon Brewer (36) and Aiden Upward (seven) put on 30 before Thampi (three for five) ripped out the middle order.
Skipper Adrian Day (15) put up some resistance but Waverley were bowled out for 90.
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