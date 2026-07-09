Waverley won by five wickets at Sandhurst.
Sandhurst openers Ravi Gadiraju and David Oliver were both dismissed for four before Nitesh Yadav (53) and Barrie Dixon (24) repaired the damage with an 88-run partnership for the third wicket.
Andy du Gay claimed the wicket of Rouf Zargar (seven) before Ben Davison (20) added useful runs.
Adam Carmichael (two for 28) dismissed Ben Oliver (six) and Max Oliver (11) as Sandhurst finished on 169 for eight at the end of their allotted 40 overs.
Khan Qadar (36) and Marcus Carmichael (59) opened the batting for Waverley, putting on 103 for the first wicket before Phil Jones (two for 30) had them both caught.
Atif Qadar went for six before Simon Brewer crashed 35 to up the run rate.
Sam Tempest fell for a golden duck, but Drew Upward (seven not out) and Aiden Upward (14 not out) saw Waverley home to victory.
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