Clanfield’s Sunday team beat Knowle Village by 27 runs in a friendly match at South Lane Meadow which was reduced to 30 overs-per-side.
The home side batted first and scored 159 for seven off their allotted 30 overs, which included a fine half-century from MacGregor.
Clanfield then bowled Knowle Village out for 132, with opening bowlers Matt Bradley (three for 13) and Lily George (two for 18) doing the bulk of the damage.
