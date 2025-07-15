Clanfield’s second team lost by 143 runs against Purbrook’s third team.
Electing to field, Clanfield’s bowlers made an initial impact and reduced Purbrook to 22 for three, with Lily George (two for seven) bowling an excellent spell.
However, a substantial fourth-wicket partnership between Josh Flood (101) and opener Roy Marsh (53) steadied the ship and got Purbrook’s innings back on track.
Change bowlers Tom Collins (two for 71) and Pete Croxson (three for 50) made useful breakthroughs, but a late flurry saw Purbrook finish on 257 for eight at the end of their allotted 40 overs.
Clanfield’s reply got off to a shaky start as they slipped to 52 for five.
Rob Peachy (21) and Ben Cox (41) provided some middle-order resistance, but Clanfield were bowled out for 114.
